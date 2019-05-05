Tosetti Formal & Bridal Fashion Made in Como

The Tosetti atelier of Como shows off their latest collection in the heart of Como.

A sartorial tradition for over 90 years, the latest collection of Tosetti atelier of Como uses the magical lakeside city of Como, Italy as the natural backdrop for the new presentation of its collection. The flowing fabrics and sleek lines stand out in front of the Gothic facade of the Duomo, the impressive colonnade of the Social Theater, and the beauty of the botanical garden and monumental fountain of Villa Olmo.

The 2019/2020 Women’s Formal collection exudes femininity, expressing it in all its qualities through strong colors like midnight blue, bold floral prints, and sensual silhouettes in black and gray.

Tosetti also designs the Dany menswear line, which was presented for the first time this year and endorsed by actor Cristian Stelluti. Other collections by Tosetti include two bridal lines, Haute Couture and Fastorial, a young ‘easy-to-wear’ line which combines quality and affordability. All collections by Alessandro Tosetti are created exclusively for the Tosetti atelier in Como.

Behind the scenes of the photo shoot

Although it was sunny, models Gaia, Giorgia and Federica, bravely resisted the freezing temperatures during the session. Hair & make up by Elisa Toaiari and photos by Alexandra Amico. Photos courtesy Tosetti press office.

Tosetti Atelier Boutique

Via Milano 187/189 191 Como

http://www.tosettisposa.it/

